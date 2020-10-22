Mohammed Siraj creates history, becomes first bowler to bowl two maidens in IPL match
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.
Siraj achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. KKR won the toss and opted to bat first...
