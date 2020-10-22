Global  
 

Carl Froch says Derek Chisora has proven he ‘doesn’t belong with the big boys at heavyweight ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

talkSPORT Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Derek Chisora is hoping to give Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight dreams a fright when the pair meet on Halloween next weekend. Terrible wordplay aside, this will be the Ukrainian’s first heavyweight test since defeating little known Chazz Witherspoon on his first outing up from cruiserweight last year. Of course, Usyk was the unified cruiserweight champion and […]
