Bale admits to rustiness after recording unwanted four-year first in Tottenham triumph

SoccerNews.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Tottenham star Gareth Bale said he is still working his way back to full match fitness after struggling to make an impact in the Europa League victory over LASK. Bale made his second full debut for Tottenham after leaving Spurs for Real Madrid in 2013 and the 31-year-old loanee played a role in the opening […]
