Antonio Brown to visit Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, per reports

CBS Denver’s sports anchor Michael Spencer breaks down Week 7 matchups in the AFC West. The Broncos look to beat the Chiefs for the first time in five years, while the Raiders host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and the Chargers try to get Justin Herbert his first win. Katie Johnston reports.
According to reports, the Seattle Seahawks are quote, 'positioned to make a push' when it comes to signing free agent Antonio Brown. AB is eligible to return from his suspension after Week 8. Brown ran..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:21Published