Antonio Brown to visit Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, per reports

USATODAY.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Antonio Brown might get to reunite with Tom Brady after all, as the four-time All-Pro wide receiver will visit the Buccaneers, per multiple reports.
 CBS Denver’s sports anchor Michael Spencer breaks down Week 7 matchups in the AFC West. The Broncos look to beat the Chiefs for the first time in five years, while the Raiders host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and the Chargers try to get Justin Herbert his first win. Katie Johnston reports.

