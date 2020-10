Michigan 'has got to get momentum back,' Urban Meyer Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Urban Meyer says that momentum is crucial to the college game, especially for the Michigan Wolverines ahead of their game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Big Noon Kickoff guys discuss Wolverines' quarterback Joe Milton and Golden Gophers' duo Tanner Morgan and Rashod Bateman. Urban Meyer says that momentum is crucial to the college game, especially for the Michigan Wolverines ahead of their game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Big Noon Kickoff guys discuss Wolverines' quarterback Joe Milton and Golden Gophers' duo Tanner Morgan and Rashod Bateman. 👓 View full article

