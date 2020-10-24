Global  
 

Barbarians players, including Chris Robshaw, filmed in pub breaching COVID rules as clash vs England is cancelled

talkSPORT Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Video footage has emerged of SEVEN Barbarians players flouting coronavirus rules, which led to their clash against England being cancelled. The RFU pulled the plug on the fixture after it emerged there were two separate breaches from Barbarians players leaving the bio-secure team hotel on Park Lane, London, ahead of the scheduled game at Twickenham […]
