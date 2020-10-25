Global  
 

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Burnley v Tottenham

The Sport Review Sunday, 25 October 2020
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a resounding win at Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday night. The Lilywhites have been one of the most impressive attacking outfits in the 2020-21 Premier League season so far following a return of 15 goals in five top-flight fixtures. Tottenham were 6-1 winners against Manchester United […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Mourinho post-match press conference

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Mourinho post-match press conference 01:12

 Tottenham manger Jose Mourinho holds a post-match press conference after hisPremier League team beat Burnley 1-0 away.

