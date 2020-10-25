|
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Burnley v Tottenham
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a resounding win at Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday night. The Lilywhites have been one of the most impressive attacking outfits in the 2020-21 Premier League season so far following a return of 15 goals in five top-flight fixtures. Tottenham were 6-1 winners against Manchester United […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this