Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Burnley v Tottenham Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a resounding win at Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday night. The Lilywhites have been one of the most impressive attacking outfits in the 2020-21 Premier League season so far following a return of 15 goals in five top-flight fixtures. Tottenham were 6-1 winners against Manchester United […] 👓 View full article

