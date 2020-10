Ron Bohning Lions win as time expires, Stafford hitting Hockenson, in 23-22 victory over Falcons https://t.co/wdp3Z5MFXD #nfl https://t.co/vzWaoTh4ZY 2 minutes ago NihonTiger - Stafford does Stafford things and Lions run down the field and score as time expires, winning on the extra point.… https://t.co/sAbBW9YhsQ 20 minutes ago ©ody ©ou©h 8 plays 75yards in 1:04 to win the game as time expires. Stafford’s clutch gene is sooo underrated @Lions https://t.co/fBQYbanZmJ 1 hour ago Sporting Investments Limited @ericsports "Matthew Stafford daggers the Falcons as time expires" – While a congratulations is certainly due the… https://t.co/zDjxL51ESn 1 hour ago Eric Dorsch Cardiac cats strike again as Stafford drives down the field with one minute left on the clock to connect with… https://t.co/f59MBKNWJX 2 hours ago SportsTips.com Matthew Stafford calls GAME! Detroit Lions win the game as time expires! 23-22! #DETvsATL 2 hours ago Jamie Gatlin Stafford to Hockenson and the Lions are winners as time expires.#OnePride | #NFL https://t.co/B4P9XQ2HWp 2 hours ago SKYBOAT TOUCHDOWN DETROIT!! Matt Stafford escapes pressure and finds TJ Hockenson in the endzone as time expires! #Lions 23 - #Falcons 22 #DETvsATL 2 hours ago