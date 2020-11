Buccaneers defense, not offense, is what makes them NFC team to beat — Mark Schlereth Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 5-2 and starting to fire on all cylinders. But FOX's Mark Schlereth says it's the defense, not the offense, that will carry them deep into the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 5-2 and starting to fire on all cylinders. But FOX's Mark Schlereth says it's the defense, not the offense, that will carry them deep into the postseason. 👓 View full article