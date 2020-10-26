|
Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari to leave for UAE ahead of Australia tour
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
With the Indian team support staff for company, Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari will be leaving for Dubai next Sunday to join rest of the squad members for the tour of Australia. Head coach Ravi Shastri is expected to join the others on Monday, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. Apart from Pujara and...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this