Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari to leave for UAE ahead of Australia tour

Mid-Day Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
With the Indian team support staff for company, Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari will be leaving for Dubai next Sunday to join rest of the squad members for the tour of Australia. Head coach Ravi Shastri is expected to join the others on Monday, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. Apart from Pujara and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari to join squad in UAE ahead of Australia tour
Indian Express


Tweets about this