Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari to leave for UAE ahead of Australia tour Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

With the Indian team support staff for company, Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari will be leaving for Dubai next Sunday to join rest of the squad members for the tour of Australia. Head coach Ravi Shastri is expected to join the others on Monday, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. Apart from Pujara and... 👓 View full article

