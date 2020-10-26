Global  
 

Dave Roberts walks through his World Series Game 5 maneuvering as Dodgers go up 3-2

FOX Sports Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Dave Roberts walks through his World Series Game 5 maneuvering as Dodgers go up 3-2Los Angeles Dodgers manager joined FOX's Tom Verducci following L.A.'s 4-2 World Series Game 5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, to talk about some of the high-pressure decisions he made to help move the Dodgers to the brink of their first title in 31 years.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Rays even World Series with Dodgers in unbelievable fashion

Rays even World Series with Dodgers in unbelievable fashion 01:03

 What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale recounts being on hand for one of the more wild finishes to a World Series game you'll ever see as the Tampa Bay Rays evened up the series 2-2 with the Dodgers.

