Manchester United star Paul Pogba rubbishes reports he will quit French national team after Emmanuel Macron’s comments on Islam
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Paul Pogba has confirmed he will NOT quit the French national team despite claims to the contrary. Reports in the Middle East suggested the Manchester United star, who is Muslim, was set to retire from international football after French president Emmanuel Macron called a recent murder in his homeland an ‘Islamic terrorist attack’. Teacher Samuel […]
