Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United star Paul Pogba rubbishes reports he will quit French national team after Emmanuel Macron’s comments on Islam

talkSPORT Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Paul Pogba has confirmed he will NOT quit the French national team despite claims to the contrary. Reports in the Middle East suggested the Manchester United star, who is Muslim, was set to retire from international football after French president Emmanuel Macron called a recent murder in his homeland an ‘Islamic terrorist attack’. Teacher Samuel […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: #BoycottFrenchProducts trend starts after Macron's Islam comments | Oneindia News

#BoycottFrenchProducts trend starts after Macron's Islam comments | Oneindia News 01:21

 Several Arab trade associations have announced a boycott of French products after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right to show Prophet Mohammed cartoons. France has now urged middle eastern coutries to end this boycott which the French foreign minister says was being pushed by a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Inconsistent Pogba dividing fans’ [Video]

‘Inconsistent Pogba dividing fans’

United We Stand editor Andy Mitten joined Super Sunday Matchday to discuss the form of Paul Pogba and how an empty Old Trafford is affecting Manchester United’s home form.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:39Published
France recalls ambassador after Erdoğan calls Macron's mental health into question [Video]

France recalls ambassador after Erdoğan calls Macron's mental health into question

The French presidency decried Erdoğan's "excess and rudeness" in his comments questioning Emmanuel Macron's mental health. It comes after the French president said he would do more to combat Islamic..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:30Published
France teacher killing: President Macron leads memorial in Paris [Video]

France teacher killing: President Macron leads memorial in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron hails murdered teacher as a 'quiet hero' for defending country's secular values.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd's Paul Pogba 'quits France national team over President's comments'

Man Utd's Paul Pogba 'quits France national team over President's comments' Manchester United star Paul Pogba was a key figure as France won the World Cup in 2018 but he will reportedly not play for his country again following comments...
Daily Star


Tweets about this