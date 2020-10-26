Global  
 

Brighton v West Brom LIVE commentary and team news: Exclusive Premier League coverage from the AMEX

talkSPORT Monday, 26 October 2020
West Brom will be looking for their first win of the season when they travel to Brighton this evening. The Baggies claimed just their second point of the campaign in last Monday’s goalless draw with Burnley. Slaven Bilic and co now head to the south coast tonight to face Graham Potter’s Brighton. The Seagulls drew […]
