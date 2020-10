Coyotes to educate prospect after report he bullied Black schoolmate Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Arizona Coyotes said they are working to educate draft pick Mitchell Miller about diversity and inclusion after a report surfaced that he bullied a Black schoolmate beginning in junior high school. 👓 View full article

