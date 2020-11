Colin Cowherd: Mike Tomlin will rally Steelers to cover +5.5 vs. Ravens Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Pittsburgh Steelers snuck away with a 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after a near collapse in the second half. Colin Cowherd thinks the near loss will be enough to wake the Steelers up and enable them to at least play the rival Baltimore Ravens close in Week 8. The Pittsburgh Steelers snuck away with a 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after a near collapse in the second half. Colin Cowherd thinks the near loss will be enough to wake the Steelers up and enable them to at least play the rival Baltimore Ravens close in Week 8. 👓 View full article