Arizona Coyotes criticized by fans, media for drafting player convicted of bullying Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Coyotes have come under fire for drafting a player who has admitted to bullying an African American classmate with developmental disabilities.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this @Easy_Branches https://easybranches.com/contribute RT @77jjeb: Arizona Coyotes criticized by fans, media for drafting player convicted of bullying - The Arizona Republic: The Coyotes have co… 3 days ago @Easy_Branches https://easybranches.com/contribute RT @easyjanjansen: Arizona Coyotes criticized by fans, media for drafting player convicted of bullying - The Arizona Republic: The Coyotes… 3 days ago Jan Jansen Arizona Coyotes criticized by fans, media for drafting player convicted of bullying - The Arizona Republic: The Coy… https://t.co/S9VJcxVDQe 3 days ago @easyjanjansen Arizona Coyotes criticized by fans, media for drafting player convicted of bullying - The Arizona Republic: The Coy… https://t.co/ite68D08h3 3 days ago azcentral sports RT @azcentral: Arizona Coyotes criticized by fans, media for drafting player convicted of bullying https://t.co/w02kmSzlZf 3 days ago azcentral Arizona Coyotes criticized by fans, media for drafting player convicted of bullying https://t.co/w02kmSzlZf 3 days ago azcentral sports Arizona Coyotes criticized by fans, media for drafting player convicted of bullying https://t.co/uL7NmoqTh3 3 days ago