Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is proving he was more responsible than Belichick for the Patriots' Dynasty | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is proving he was more responsible than Belichick for the Patriots' Dynasty | UNDISPUTEDThe New England Patriots are coming off their worst home loss of the Bill Belichick era, with their offense struggling to put up points as they fell to 2-and-4 in their first season without Tom Brady. One league exec even made an interesting comparison in The Athletic, saying quote 'Phil Jackson was a great coach, but… it turns out it really does matter if Michael Jordan is there.' In this analogy, Michael Jordan is now the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sit at 5-and-2 and look like the best team in the NFC. Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe think is responsible for the Patriots' dynasty.
