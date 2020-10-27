|
Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil supports Barnet initiative to provide students with 1,400 free school meals a day
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Mesut Ozil has teamed up with Barnet Sunday Football League to provide 1,400 free lunchtime meals each day to 12 schools in Brent and the surrounding areas. Working alongside BSFL and Stefan Peppert in conjunction with German Chefs in Knightsbridge, the Arsenal playmaker has pledged his support to the initiative. @BarnetLeague X @MesutOzil1088 X @ChefsGerman 😍 […]
