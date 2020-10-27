Global  
 

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil supports Barnet initiative to provide students with 1,400 free school meals a day

talkSPORT Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Mesut Ozil has teamed up with Barnet Sunday Football League to provide 1,400 free lunchtime meals each day to 12 schools in Brent and the surrounding areas. Working alongside BSFL and Stefan Peppert in conjunction with German Chefs in Knightsbridge, the Arsenal playmaker has pledged his support to the initiative. @BarnetLeague X @MesutOzil1088 X @ChefsGerman 😍 […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnson looks to defuse Tory rebellion over free school meals

Johnson looks to defuse Tory rebellion over free school meals 01:06

 Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to increase funding for the poorestfamilies over Christmas in an attempt to head off a damaging revolt over freeschool meals. The Times quoted allies of the Prime Minister as saying work wasunder way on providing additional support for eligible pupils outside...

More pressure on UK government over free meals for disadvantaged children [Video]

More pressure on UK government over free meals for disadvantaged children

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists that the government will not fund free school meals for children at risk of going hungry in England over the half-term holiday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:28Published
Boris Johnson refuses to move on school meal vouchers [Video]

Boris Johnson refuses to move on school meal vouchers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Government will make sure that ''nopupil in the UK will go hungry'', after MPs last week rejected legislationthat would have provided free meals during all..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published
Councils and charities prepare half term food parcels [Video]

Councils and charities prepare half term food parcels

Businesses and organisations across England have pledged to offer free food tochildren from low income backgrounds. Support comes less than a week after MPsrejected a bid from Labour to extend free..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

