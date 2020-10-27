Reggie Bush: The Dallas Cowboys don't trust Mike McCarthy, there's a big disconnect | UNDISPUTED Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

The Dallas Cowboys are reeling after another blowout loss, and their 2-and-5 record could easily be 0-and-7 if not for a couple of late-game field goals. Dallas has the worst scoring defense in the league, and Pro Football Focus points out that they also have the lowest-graded coverage unit in the NFL. PFF continues to write that Dallas may not win more than 1 more game the rest of the season. Hear what Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Reggie Bush have to say about Mike McCarthy's Cowboys.


