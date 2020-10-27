Todd Fuhrman isn’t sure Tua’s Dolphins debut will end in win VS. Rams | FOX BET LIVE
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () It's Tua Time for the Miami Dolphins, as rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prepares to lead his team against the Los Angeles Rams. Todd Fuhrman admits there may be a a lot stacked up against Jared Goff and the Rams as they travel cross country to compete in Week 8, but he explains why he isn't so sure Tua's debut will result in a win for Miami.
It's Tua Time for the Miami Dolphins, as rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prepares to lead his team against the Los Angeles Rams. Todd Fuhrman admits there may be a a lot stacked up against Jared Goff and the Rams as they travel cross country to compete in Week 8, but he explains why he isn't so...
The Green Bay Packers will be facing off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, and Todd Fuhrman is going against the grain here and betting that Kirk Cousins may hand Aaron Rodgers his second loss..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:23Published