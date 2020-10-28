Dave Roberts on winning World Series, impact of Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw and more

Dave Leonard RT @jimrome: Dave Roberts never makes it about him. Always been a***good manager and now he’s a World Series winning manager 2 minutes ago J🇲🇽 RT @MagicJohnson: Congratulations to Manager Dave Roberts and all of the @Dodger players for winning the World Series!! And congratulations… 5 minutes ago pveliz1 @SGVNSports Dave Roberts winning the 2020 World Series by the rays mgr doin a Dave Roberts move!!!😂😂😂 10 minutes ago Cameron Larimer Congratulations to Dave Roberts and the whole Dodgers organization for winning this years World Series https://t.co/2QMPsJut8y 11 minutes ago Jennifer Mercedes RT @nlbmprez: This time, I “Tip My Cap” to Dave Roberts and the @dodgers for winning the 2020 @mlb World Series! Congratulations! @MLB_PLAY… 18 minutes ago Playoff Nixon Congrats to Dave Roberts winning the World Series because the other manager pulled a Dave Roberts. 22 minutes ago Seth Cohen RT @Fred_Claire: My congratulations to great friend Dave Roberts and his team and the entire Dodger organization on winning the World Serie… 25 minutes ago