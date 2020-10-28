Global  
 

Dave Roberts on winning World Series, impact of Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw and more

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
The MLB on FOX crew chatted with Dave Roberts following the Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Hear Dave discuss winning his first World Series as a manager, how Mookie Betts impacted the team, Clayton Kershaw's performance and more.
Kershaw dominant again, has Dodgers on brink of title

Kershaw dominant again, has Dodgers on brink of title 01:18

 What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale was on hand for yet another strong post season performance from Clayton Kershaw who now has the Los Angeles Dodgers one win away from a World Series title.

