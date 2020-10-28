|
Gary Neville makes prediction about Paul Pogba at Man United
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Gary Neville believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reintroduce Paul Pogba to the Manchester United team at some point in the future. The France international has been left on the bench for Manchester United’s last two Premier League games against Newcastle United and Chelsea FC. Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this