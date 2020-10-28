Global  
 

Gary Neville makes prediction about Paul Pogba at Man United

The Sport Review Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Gary Neville believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reintroduce Paul Pogba to the Manchester United team at some point in the future. The France international has been left on the bench for Manchester United’s last two Premier League games against Newcastle United and Chelsea FC. Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid […]
 Gary Neville shares his thoughts on where Paul Pogba fits into Manchester United's starting 11 and what the best midfield role is for the Frenchman.

