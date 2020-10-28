Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals Reiss Nelson rejected loan move in summer transfer window

talkSPORT Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta has confirmed Reiss Nelson turned down the chance to leave Arsenal on loan during the summer transfer window. The 20-year-old is yet to make a Premier League matchday squad and has played just 73 minutes of competitive football this season. Nelson spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Hoffenheim, before returning to make […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Arteta angry over disallowed goal

Arteta angry over disallowed goal 02:19

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could not comprehend why the match officials ruled out Alexandre Lacazette's first half header as Arsenal slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Leicester

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mikel Arteta takes the blame after failing to get the best out of Mesut Ozil [Video]

Mikel Arteta takes the blame after failing to get the best out of Mesut Ozil

Mikel Arteta believes he failed to get the best out of Mesut Ozil andtherefore is willing to shoulder the blame for the playmaker being axed fromArsenal’s Premier League squad.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal [Video]

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal

*Quality as incoming* Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta hold press conferences following Man City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal. Guardiola defended striker Sergio Aguero..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Arteta calls for clearer COVID-19 guidelines for international players [Video]

Arteta calls for clearer COVID-19 guidelines for international players

== RESENDING WITH FULL SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT == VIDEO SHOWS: MIKEL ARTETA PRESS CONFERENCE / FILE FOOTAGE OF ARSENAL TRAINING SHOWS: LONDON COLNEY, ENGLAND, UK (FILE - FEBRUARY 26, 2020) (REUTERS -

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Latest Arsenal transfer rumours as Philippe Coutinho narrowly missed out on move

Latest Arsenal transfer rumours as Philippe Coutinho narrowly missed out on move All the very latest Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip as Mikel Arteta looks to try and put together his strongest starting line-up following a busy...
Football.london Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Reiss Nelson rejected Mikel Arteta’s loan offer to remain at Arsenal this season

Reiss Nelson rejected Mikel Arteta’s loan offer to remain at Arsenal this season Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised the passion and commitment of Reiss Nelson after revealing that the 20-year-old rejected the chance to leave the club on...
Daily Star

Reiss Nelson set first-team challenge by Mikel Arteta after failed summer exit

Reiss Nelson set first-team challenge by Mikel Arteta after failed summer exit Reiss Nelson has been set the goal of forcing his way into the Arsenal first-team after Mikel Arteta confirmed that the club had considered the prospect of...
Football.london


Tweets about this