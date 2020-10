Christian Pulisic reacts to Chelsea's draw against Sevilla



Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic speaks to the media following their 0-0 drawwith Sevilla in the Champions League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago

Timo Werner: I came to Chelsea to win titles



Timo Werner explains the “hard decision” behind joining Chelsea, insisting itis so that he can win titles. Settling into life at Stamford Bridge, Wernerinsisted Chelsea quickly became his top.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published on September 16, 2020