IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting wants Delhi Capitals to hit reset button after hat-trick of losses

Mid-Day Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting conceded that chasing is an area of concern for his team and it needs to hit the "reset" button to seal an *IPL* play-off spot in the remaining two league games after enduring a third straight loss. After a flying start, the Capitals suffered a hat-trick of losses -- two of them while chasing --...
