IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting wants Delhi Capitals to hit reset button after hat-trick of losses
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting conceded that chasing is an area of concern for his team and it needs to hit the "reset" button to seal an *IPL* play-off spot in the remaining two league games after enduring a third straight loss. After a flying start, the Capitals suffered a hat-trick of losses -- two of them while chasing --...
After registering 88 runs win over Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan lauded skipper David Warner and said that he is capable of producing brilliant innings, he has done in the past and good to see him so aggressive today.
Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers..
