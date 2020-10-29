|
CL: Marcus Rashford scores hat-trick as Manchester United smash Leipzig 5-0
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Super sub Marcus Rashford scored a clinical second-half hat-trick as Manchester United ripped German league leaders RB Leipzig apart on Wednesday to seize control of their Champions League group with a 5-0 rout. Mason Greenwood looked like grabbing the headlines with his first-half strike but Rashford came off the bench to remind...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this