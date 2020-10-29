Global  
 

CL: Marcus Rashford scores hat-trick as Manchester United smash Leipzig 5-0

Mid-Day Thursday, 29 October 2020
Super sub Marcus Rashford scored a clinical second-half hat-trick as Manchester United ripped German league leaders RB Leipzig apart on Wednesday to seize control of their Champions League group with a 5-0 rout. Mason Greenwood looked like grabbing the headlines with his first-half strike but Rashford came off the bench to remind...
News video: Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview

Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Champions League match preview 01:11

 A closer look at the stats as Manchester United welcome RB Leipzig in theChampions League.

Manchester United new boy Alex Telles has tested positive for Covid-19,manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed. The deadline-day signing from Portoimpressed in his debut for the Red Devils last week..

Marcus Rashford can't afford to get ahead of himself after his hat-trick as a substitute in Manchester United's emphatic 5-0 win against RB Leipzig, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United prepare for their Champions League group stage match against RB Leipzig.

 Marcus Rashford was unstoppable for Manchester United after coming off the bench to score a hat-trick in their 5-0 win over RB Leipzig. The forward has been in...
 Super sub Marcus Rashford’s first Manchester United hat-trick inspired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to a 5-0 statement win against last year’s Champions...
Marcus Rashford tells Mason Greenwood to ‘keep his head down’ at Man Utd Marcus Rashford has sent some advice to his Manchester United team-mate Mason Greenwood after the England forward smashed home a hat-trick against RB Leipzig in...
