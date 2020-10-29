Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gareth Bale has ‘lost his blistering pace’ and must adapt his game to succeed at Tottenham, claims former Spurs ace Jamie O’Hara

talkSPORT Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Gareth Bale may not be the flying winger Tottenham expect him to be, according to Jamie O’Hara, who believes the Welshman has lost some of his trademark pace. Spurs have been hailed as boasting one of the best front-threes in world football following Bale’s return to the club on loan from Real Madrid this summer. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Copa90 - Published
News video:

"Bale's Career EXPLODED From That Moment On" - Villas-Boas Manager Masterclass-FIFA21 Career Mode 06:47

 FIFA 21 is the year of Career Mode. Brand new innovation and genuine insight from the game's elite managers has been injected into the game.To learn more about the new features, and the crossovers with day-to-day manager responsibilities at the highest level, we linked Timbsy up with Marseille...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho: Bale doesn't yet have 90 minutes of Premier League action in his legs [Video]

Mourinho: Bale doesn't yet have 90 minutes of Premier League action in his legs

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said that he will be checking Madrid websites to seewhat is being said about Gareth Bale following Tottenham's 2-1 win againstBrighton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Jose: Bale 'arriving' at Spurs [Video]

Jose: Bale 'arriving' at Spurs

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Gareth Bale is 'arriving' at his best form and praised the forward's work off the field since his return.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published
Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow [Video]

Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Tweets about this