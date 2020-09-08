Penn State vs. Ohio State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

FirstEnergy Stadium cited for serving alcohol past state curfew during Browns' Thursday night game against Bengals
FirstEnergy Stadium was among six establishments cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit for violating the state’s COVID-19 health orders during the Thursday night game against the Bengals last week.
Kent State University considers removing rock after hateful message painted for third time
Kent State University is exploring multiple options, including removing a rock on campus after a hateful message was painted on it for the third time this year.