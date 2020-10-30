Global  
 

Rio Ferdinand: What impresses me most about Mason Greenwood at Man United

The Sport Review Friday, 30 October 2020
Rio Ferdinand has revealed that it is Mason Greenwood’s maturity that has impressed him most after the striker scored the opener in Manchester United’s 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to give Greenwood his first start of the season against the German side and the […]
