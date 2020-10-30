Global  
 

Novak Djokovic virtually assured of year-end No. 1 ranking

Mid-Day Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic virtually ensured equalling Pete Sampras's record of ending the year as world number one for the sixth time on Wednesday when he reached the Vienna ATP quarter-finals. Djokovic defeated Croatia's Borna Coric 7-6 (13/11), 6-3 and will secure the year-end top spot as long as Rafael Nadal does not take an unlikely...
