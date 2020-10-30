Global  
 

Curtis Samuel scores two touchdowns in Panthers' loss to Falcons, 25-17

Friday, 30 October 2020
Curtis Samuel scores two touchdowns in Panthers' loss to Falcons, 25-17Curtis Samuel scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to give his Carolina Panthers an early lead. He would follow that up with a 29-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter. Samuel had his third career game with a receiving and rushing touchdown, despite the Panthers' 25-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
