Billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, linked with Derby County takeover, is cousin of Man City owner Sheikh Mansour and failed in Liverpool and Newcastle bids
Friday, 30 October 2020 () Derby County are reportedly on the verge of being bought by the billionaire cousin of Man City owner Sheikh Mansour. Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, a senior member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, is in the final stage of negotiations over buying the Championship club, according to The Telegraph. The English Football League […]