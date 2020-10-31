Global  
 

Steelers vs. Ravens odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from advanced computer model

CBS Sports Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Ravens and Steelers.
News video: Baltimore TV Station Antagonizes Big Ben

Baltimore TV Station Antagonizes Big Ben 02:09

 It’s the game of the weekend, maybe the season: the Steelers versus the Ravens, the biggest rivalry in the NFL. But Steeler fans are taking exception to a billboard that was put up by a Baltimore television station that shows Big Ben on his back; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

