Patriots vs. Bills odds, line, spread: NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from model on 111-72 roll

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 3 days ago AFC East Preview Week 8: Can The Patriots Get Season Going Against The Bills? 03:49 CBS Boston sports reporter Levan Reid looks at Week 8 matchups in the AFC East. The Patriots find themselves underdogs against a Bills team they’ve dominated in recent years. The Dolphins begin the Tua Tagovailoa era against the Rams. The Jets won’t end their losing streak against the Chiefs....