Patriots vs. Bills odds, line, spread: NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from model on 111-72 roll
Saturday, 31 October 2020 (
1 day ago) SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Bills vs. Patriots game 10,000 times.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
3 days ago
CBS Boston sports reporter Levan Reid looks at Week 8 matchups in the AFC East. The Patriots find themselves underdogs against a Bills team they’ve dominated in recent years. The Dolphins begin the Tua Tagovailoa era against the Rams. The Jets won’t end their losing streak against the Chiefs....
AFC East Preview Week 8: Can The Patriots Get Season Going Against The Bills? 03:49
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Chiefs vs. Jets odds, line, spread: NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from model on 111-72 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Jets vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports
1 day ago
Giants vs. Buccaneers odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 111-72 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Buccaneers vs. Giants game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports
4 hours ago
Bills vs. Jets odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from model on 110-71 roll
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Jets vs. Bills game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports
1 week ago
Tweets about this