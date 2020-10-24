Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL picks, predictions from model on 110-71 roll
Saturday, 24 October 2020 (
1 day ago) SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Broncos vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
4 days ago
CBS Denver’s sports anchor Michael Spencer breaks down Week 7 matchups in the AFC West. The Broncos look to beat the Chiefs for the first time in five years, while the Raiders host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and the Chargers try to get Justin Herbert his first win. Katie Johnston reports.
AFC West Preview Week 7: Can Broncos Continue Momentum Against Chiefs? 03:24
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Chiefs vs. Bills odds, line, spread: Week 6 picks, Monday NFL predictions from model on 106-70 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Chiefs vs. Bills game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports
1 week ago
Ravens vs. Eagles odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL picks, predictions from model on 106-70 roll
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Eagles vs. Ravens game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports
1 week ago
Bears vs. Rams odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 110-71 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Rams vs. Bears game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports
9 hours ago
Tweets about this