Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL picks, predictions from model on 110-71 roll

CBS Sports Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Broncos vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times.
News video: AFC West Preview Week 7: Can Broncos Continue Momentum Against Chiefs?

AFC West Preview Week 7: Can Broncos Continue Momentum Against Chiefs? 03:24

 CBS Denver’s sports anchor Michael Spencer breaks down Week 7 matchups in the AFC West. The Broncos look to beat the Chiefs for the first time in five years, while the Raiders host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, and the Chargers try to get Justin Herbert his first win. Katie Johnston reports.

