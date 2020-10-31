Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis open up on training relationship as pound-for-pound great helps young star in the gym ahead of Leo Santa Cruz fight

talkSPORT Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Gervonta Davis has been seriously boosted by the addition of Floyd Mayweather to his training team ahead of his first major fight against Leo Santa Cruz this Saturday. The American starlet became one of boxing’s youngest world champions when he stopped Jose Pedraza in spectacular fashion back at the start of 2017. Since then his […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Baltimore Buzz: Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Prepares For Fight Halloween Night

Baltimore Buzz: Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Prepares For Fight Halloween Night 01:05

 Baltimore Buzz: Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Prepares For Fight Halloween Night

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Young, local boxer signed to 'The Money Team' [Video]

Young, local boxer signed to 'The Money Team'

Adrian Benton is a boxing prodigy, who trains at Real Deal Boxing Gym in Mount Healthy and enjoys training with his dad, even though it can be tough.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:14Published
Gervonta Davis Training For Title Fight In Las Vegas [Video]

Gervonta Davis Training For Title Fight In Las Vegas

Gervonta Davis Training For Title Fight In Las Vegas

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:38Published
Gervonta Davis Preparing For Fight On Halloween Night [Video]

Gervonta Davis Preparing For Fight On Halloween Night

Gervonta Davis Preparing For Fight On Halloween Night

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:26Published

Tweets about this