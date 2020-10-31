Global  
 

Toronto Wolfpack: New owner Carlo LiVolsi will underwrite losses if club readmitted to Super League

BBC Sport Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Toronto Wolfpack's new owner Carlo LiVolsi says he is willing to underwrite the club's losses if they are readmitted to Super League.
Potential Toronto Wolfpack owner willing to play 2021 season in United Kingdom

 The potential new owner of the Toronto Wolfpack, Carlo LiVolsi, has offered to play the 2021 season in the United Kingdom.
CBC.ca


