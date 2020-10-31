Global  
 

No. 13 Michigan stunned by Ricky White, Michigan State in 27-24 loss

FOX Sports Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
No. 13 Michigan stunned by Ricky White, Michigan State in 27-24 lossThe Michigan State Spartans left Ann Arbor with an upset victory over the Michigan Wolverines behind strong games from quarterback Rocky Lombardi and receiver Ricky White. Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns, while White had 8 catches for 196 receiving yards and one touchdown.
