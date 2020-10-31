No. 13 Michigan stunned by Ricky White, Michigan State in 27-24 loss Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Michigan State Spartans left Ann Arbor with an upset victory over the Michigan Wolverines behind strong games from quarterback Rocky Lombardi and receiver Ricky White. Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns, while White had 8 catches for 196 receiving yards and one touchdown. The Michigan State Spartans left Ann Arbor with an upset victory over the Michigan Wolverines behind strong games from quarterback Rocky Lombardi and receiver Ricky White. Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns, while White had 8 catches for 196 receiving yards and one touchdown. 👓 View full article

