Pat Cummins' 4-wicket haul gives Kolkata Knight Riders hope, Rajasthan Royals out of race
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Pat Cummins took four wickets as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recorded a valuable 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their final Indian Premier League (IPL) group stage match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Chasing a target of 192, RR only managed a paltry 131/9 in their 20 overs and their campaign came to an...
'Men in Pink' (Rajasthan Royals) are all set to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on November 01 in a virtual eliminator of IPL 2020. RR and KKR are on 6th and 7th spot respectively in the table points. The losing team will be out of the competition as race for playoffs is heating.
Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute..
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai on October 29. CSK team left their hotel for stadium in Dubai. The match will be played at Dubai International..
Belatedly getting into the groove with four wins on the trot, Kings XI Punjab will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in a mid-table IPL 2020 clash..