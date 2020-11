Melbourne Cup 2020: Twilight Payment makes it seven Cups for owner Lloyd Williams Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Twilight Payment has won the Melbourne Cup.The Joseph O'Brien-trained international with new father Jye McNeil aboard has saluted in Australia's greatest race, earning the Irish trainer his second Melbourne Cup.Internationals... Twilight Payment has won the Melbourne Cup.The Joseph O'Brien-trained international with new father Jye McNeil aboard has saluted in Australia's greatest race, earning the Irish trainer his second Melbourne Cup.Internationals... πŸ‘“ View full article



Tweets about this David Polkinghorne Lloyd Williams makes it 7 Melbourne Cup winse with Twilight Payment saluting #melbournecup https://t.co/8RhVD9Ui8x 24 minutes ago Caoimhe Doherty TWILIGHT PAYMENT @JosephOBrien2 makes it G1 winner number 21 for @DarleyStallions TEOFILO & the 3rd G1 winner bred… https://t.co/KPyldCwumc 50 minutes ago horses & coffee RT @pedigreeupdate: Second Melbourne Cup winner for Teofilo as TWILIGHT PAYMENT makes all the running - his 21st Gr1 winner. @JosephOBrien… 58 minutes ago Pedigree Update Second Melbourne Cup winner for Teofilo as TWILIGHT PAYMENT makes all the running - his 21st Gr1 winner.… https://t.co/HbEbCxVx8B 59 minutes ago