Barca not at level to win Champions League – Dynamo´s Lucescu
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Dynamo Kiev head coach Mircea Lucescu does not believe Barcelona are at the level to win the Champions League. Group G leaders and LaLiga giants Barcelona will host Ukrainian visitors Dynamo at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Barca equalled their worst tally of LaLiga points after six games since the Spanish competition reverted to three points […]
