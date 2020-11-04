Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barca not at level to win Champions League – Dynamo´s Lucescu

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Dynamo Kiev head coach Mircea Lucescu does not believe Barcelona are at the level to win the Champions League. Group G leaders and LaLiga giants Barcelona will host Ukrainian visitors Dynamo at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Barca equalled their worst tally of LaLiga points after six games since the Spanish competition reverted to three points […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman [Video]

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman

Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:55Published
Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match [Video]

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:45Published
Barca gear up before Champions clash against Juve [Video]

Barca gear up before Champions clash against Juve

Barca train ahead of their Champions League match against Juventus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:49Published

Tweets about this