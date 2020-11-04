Global  
 

Kai Havertz tests positive for COVID-19, hence absence from Chelsea vs Rennes in Champions League

talkSPORT Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Kai Havertz has tested positive for COVID-19 and so will not feature for Chelsea in the Champions League against Rennes on Wednesday night. Manager Frank Lampard confirmed the news prior to kick-off and it was announced by the club on social media. Chelsea’s official account tweeted pre-match: “Frank Lampard has confirmed Kai Havertz has tested […]
News video: Chelsea v Rennes: Champions League match preview

Chelsea v Rennes: Champions League match preview 01:12

 Chelsea are preparing to take on Rennes in the Champions League. Here are allthe key statistics before the match on November 4.

