10 PSG players get stuck in lift for almost an HOUR before being rescued by fire brigade 24 hours before RB Leipzig defeat Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

A large number of the Paris Saint-Germain squad were trapped in a lift before their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig. German fire-fighters were deployed to the GrandHotel Handelshof in Leipzig to rescue the stricken players just after 9pm on Tuesday evening. Just 24 hours later, Thomas Tuchel’s men were then beaten 2-1 by the […] 👓 View full article

