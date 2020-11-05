Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas lose to Velocity thanks to Sune Luus

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
South African Sune Luus conjured up an unbeaten 37 under pressure as Velocity overcame a jittery start to stun defending champions Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Wednesday. Chasing a modest 127, Velocity were 38 for three inside nine overs but Luus took them over the line with...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Women's T20 Challenge 2020 : Harmanpreet Kaur smashes a huge Six off Sune Luus | वनइंडिया हिंदी

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 : Harmanpreet Kaur smashes a huge Six off Sune Luus | वनइंडिया हिंदी 01:51

 Harmanpreet Kaur whacked over cow corner. Incredibe hit from Kaur. Bends low to get underneath this straightish delivery and picks the bones out of it. Just 24 runs scored and 5 wickets lost in the last 5 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur in all too familiar territory, in that the innings derailed after her...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Women's T20 Challenge: 'Players bonding quite good in team', says Velocity's Ekta [Video]

Women's T20 Challenge: 'Players bonding quite good in team', says Velocity's Ekta

Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 04. The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 04 and will continue till November 09 in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
'Worked on fitness during lockdown': Velocity's Ekta Bisht on her performance [Video]

'Worked on fitness during lockdown': Velocity's Ekta Bisht on her performance

Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4. The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 4 and will continue till November 9 in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
'Worked hard in nets, hope to play good cricket': Supernovas' Chamari [Video]

'Worked hard in nets, hope to play good cricket': Supernovas' Chamari

Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets in Match 1 of Women's T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 4. The Women's T20 Challenge began on November 4 and will continue till November 9 in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Women's T20 Challenge: Mithali Raj's Velocity defeat Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas

 Mithali Raj's Velocity started their Women's T20 Challenge with a five-wicket win against Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas thanks to Sune Luus' unbeaten 37.
DNA

South Africa's Luus stars as Velocity beat Supernovas in Women's T20 Challenge opener

 Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.
BBC News


Tweets about this

TimesNow

TIMES NOW RT @timesnowsports: SPN vs VEL LIVE cricket Score, Women’s T20 Challenge | Supernovas bounce back as Velocity lose Shafali Verma, Mithali… 9 hours ago

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports SPN vs VEL LIVE cricket Score, Women’s T20 Challenge | Supernovas bounce back as Velocity lose Shafali Verma, Mit… https://t.co/OVnUP0X3GM 10 hours ago