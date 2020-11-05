Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas lose to Velocity thanks to Sune Luus
South African Sune Luus conjured up an unbeaten 37 under pressure as Velocity overcame a jittery start to stun defending champions Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Wednesday. Chasing a modest 127, Velocity were 38 for three inside nine overs but Luus took them over the line with...
