Women's T20 Challenge: Top 10 female superstars to watch out for

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The much-awaited Women’s T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian women cricketers join forces with the biggest names from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the four-match tournament that will get underway in the UAE from November 4th-9th. The tournament that will be aired live &...
 The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the pre-match press conference, skipper of Supernovas, Harmanpreet Kaur said she is on a lookout for new...

