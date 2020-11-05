Global  
 

As Virat Kohli turns 32, cricket world wishes him joy and success on Twitter. See posts

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020
Virat Kohli on November 5, Thursday, turned 32 years and social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the Team India and RCB captain.

"2011 World Cup-winner, 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in international cricket, most Test wins as Indian captain, leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's). Wishing Team India captain Virat Kohli a...
 Indian cricket team's talismanic batsman and captain Virat Kohli has turned 32 today. The extremely talented cricketer - who is regarded as one of the best batsman in the world across all formats - is celebrating his 32nd birthday in the UAE. Kohli is currently leading his team Royal Challengers...

