Ruturaj Gaikwad signs multi-year deal with Baseline Ventures
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has signed a multi-year deal with sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures. Baseline will now be managing all the commercial interests of Gaikwad.
"Baseline represents some of the biggest athletes from our country and therefore I am very excited to be represented by them. They...
