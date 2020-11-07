Man Utd snubbed James Rodriguez as he 'didn't suit Premier League'

Solskjaer backs United players to 'show how much they care' Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Saturday's trip to faceEverton, knowing anything less than a win will mean they have experiencedtheir worst start to a Premier League season at the..

Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to Sunday's Premier League clashagainst title rivals Manchester City.

Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes a quip about the US election as hisside prepares to take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

Man Utd’s James Rodriguez snub explained – but Sir Alex knew better The Premier League giants were not convinced by what they had seen and baulked at the opportunity to sign the star

Liverpool hero Firmino, a Tottenham warrior, and Chelsea favourite Mount are among the Premier League’s most underrated players On Saturday – live on talkSPORT – Everton host Manchester United with former Red Devil Michael Keane hoping to shut out his former club. The centre-back has...

