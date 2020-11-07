Global  
 

Man Utd snubbed James Rodriguez as he 'didn't suit Premier League'

Daily Star Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Man Utd snubbed James Rodriguez as he 'didn't suit Premier League'James Rodriguez left Real Madrid in the summer to join Everton and has impressed in the early stages of the Premier League season though he could have joined Manchester United years ago
News video: Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview 01:13

 An in-depth look at the Premier League match between Manchester City andchampions Liverpool. City have been struggling to score goals, but that maychange against a Liverpool defence that has the second-worst record in theleague.

