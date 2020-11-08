Immobile, Lucas and Strakosha miss Juventus clash amid coronavirus concerns
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Three Lazio players, including Ciro Immobile, will miss Sunday’s Serie A match with Juventus amid concerns around coronavirus tests. Immobile, Lucas Leiva and Thomas Strakosha all reportedly returned inconclusive COVID-19 tests on Saturday and left the Lazio training ground as a precaution. None of the players have been included in the matchday squad for the […]
