Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League Team of the Week: Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs players impress in Matchweek 8

Shoot Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Premier League Matchweek 8 was once again filled with great goals and matches. But, following the latest round of fixtures, who were the top individual performers across the 10 top-flight games? Here’s Shoot’s Premier League Team of the Week… GK: Nick Pope (Burnley) Burnley may not be hitting the standards set in previous seasons as […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp

Playing Man City one of the 'most difficult games in the world', says Klopp 00:32

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to Sunday's Premier League clashagainst title rivals Manchester City.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference [Video]

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Frank Lampard post-match press conference

Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea players not to get carried away byclimbing to third in the Premier League and stretching their unbeaten streakto 11 games. Chelsea thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Ralph Hasenhuttl will not get carried away as Southampton top Premier League [Video]

Ralph Hasenhuttl will not get carried away as Southampton top Premier League

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl played down the significance of theirleague position after they moved top of the Premier League for the first timein their history following a 2-0 win over..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview [Video]

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa at theEmirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men earned a 1-0 win against ManchesterUnited last time out, while Villa's perfect start..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Premier League Team of the Week as Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolves stars hit the headlines on Matchweek 7

 Premier League Matchweek 7 was once again filled with great goals and performances. Arsenal beat Manchester United in the weekend’s headline clash at Old...
Shoot

Top 5: Premier League players of the weekend including Chelsea and Manchester United stars

 Matchweek 8 of the 2020/21 Premier League season once again produced some great goals and interesting results as three different clubs topped the table.  In the...
Shoot

Top 5: Premier League players of the weekend including Arsenal and Chelsea stars

 Matchweek 7 of the 2020/21 Premier League season once again produced plenty of drama.  Champions Liverpool took their place at the top of the table after their...
Shoot